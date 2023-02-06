Horner in Red Bull confession after New York launch

Ewan Gale

Monday 6 February 2023 09:17 - Updated: 09:17

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has conceded the RB19 that was seen during the team's season launch will look different when F1 arrives at Bahrain for the start of the new campaign.

Double world championship-winning outfit Red Bull took the covers off its new challenger in New York last week, with Horner in attendance alongside Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and third driver Daniel Ricciardo.

The launch revealed a largely similar car to last season's challenger, with a largely unaltered livery.

READ MORE: Verstappen picks out grid's top drivers and declares main threat

But the critical information provided was the anticipated announcement that Red Bull would be joined by Ford as a partner for its new powertrains division.

Changes to be made

With similarities between the RB18 and the supposedly revealed RB19, Horner was asked how many alterations would be made before pre-season testing at the end of the month.

"I think the car we have shown will be somewhat different when you see it in Bahrain," said Horner.

"This was about launching the team's aspirations for the year ahead and of course, the exciting announcement of the Ford partnership.

"To do it in the US, it is the first time ever for Red Bull racing.

"So what you have seen isn't a total reflection of what will hit the track in Bahrain in a couple of weeks' time."

READ MORE: F1 car launches: Key dates with eight teams still to go