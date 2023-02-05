Red Bull at Bathurst as Liam Lawson takes RB7 for a spin

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 5 February 2023 07:16 - Updated: 07:19

F1 fans in Australia were given a huge treat as Liam Lawson took the title-winning RB7 for a drive around Bathurst.

The Mount Panorama Circuit in New South Wales is iconic and petrolheads Down Under were hopeful the unofficial lap record set by Jenson Button could be broken.

He set the record in 2011 in a 2008 McLaren MP4-23 and it was hoped New Zealander Lawson could set a new benchmark, but he was unable to do so.

It came after the team decided not to send Aussie Daniel Ricciardo for the demonstration.

"That was probably the coolest thing I've ever done in my life," Lawson told TV reporters. "It was really, really cool.

Lawson: 'Most special thing I've done'

"I did one lap in the safety car this morning to get an eye for this place. Doing it in a Formula 1 car is completely crazy.

"The first lap I was honestly so nervous, but after that it actually felt really good.

"It's completely flat through the chase, braking at 120, 130 metres. The car handled the bumps really well. Over the top it was really fast.

"It's the most special thing [I've done]. Doing an official F1 session, free practice last year, is the biggest achievement that I've had. But doing something like this in a car that I grew up watching is more special.

"Pure fun. It was cool."