Kravitz slams Russell for 'shocker' after Mercedes struggles

Monday 6 November 2023 21:12

Ted Kravitz has stated that he believes George Russell is in desperate need of a podium before the end of a 'shocking season' for the Mercedes Formula 1 star.

The 25-year-old has managed just one rostrum this season and missed the chance of a second-place finish in the Brazilian GP sprint, having dropped down to fourth after the opening lap.

Mercedes struggled with tyre wear and overall pace at Interlagos, where they had been the class of the field one year prior with Russell winning his only F1 race to date.

Kravitz has been thoroughly disappointed with the King's Lynn native's performance this season with Lewis Hamilton considerably clear in the points standings.

Ted Kravitz does not mince his words when addressing the drivers' performances race to race

George Russell raced to second at the start of the Brazil sprint but was passed by Lando Norris and Sergio Perez

The lack of race pace proved a concern for Mercedes across the race weekend

Russell needs a podium

"Difficult race for George Russell," Kravitz said during Ted's Notebook on Sky Sports.

"Are Mercedes then going to go through a season without winning a race? Possibly. Will they be better in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi? Who knows.

"Toto Wolff saying yesterday 'We really need it for our morale, rather than anything else, to try and win a race'.

"George Russell needs a podium. I think this is absolutely true. George Russell needs a podium just for his own morale.

"He has had a bit of a shocker by his own admission, bit of a shocking season and wants to really get back and get a podium before too long. It's been far too long without one."

