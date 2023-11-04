F1 Sprint Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 official times

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 4 November 2023 20:11 - Updated: 20:11

Max Verstappen asserted his dominance over the rest of the grid by taking sprint victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Having started the race on pole, Lando Norris was overtaken by Verstappen at the first turn of lap one and finished second having been unable to catch the runaway Dutchman. Sergio Perez finished the sprint where he started it in third.

Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished the sprint fourth and seventh respectively.

Aston Martin's solid weekend continued as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll managed to make up numerous places to come home in 11th and 12th. AlphaTauri were also impressive as Yuki Tsunoda placed sixth, while Daniel Ricciardo just missed out on the points in ninth.

READ MORE: Brundle gives blame verdict on big Alonso and Ocon crash

Here is a full rundown on how things finished at Interlagos.

Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 sprint results

The final classification from Sao Paulo is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:14.723

2. Lando Norris (McLaren): +4.287s

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +13.617s

4. George Russell (Mercedes): +25.879s

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +28.560s

6. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +29.210s

7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +34.726s

8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +35.106s

9. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +35.303s

10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +38.219s

11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +39.061s

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +39.478s

13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +40.621s

14. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +42.848s

15. Alex Albon (Williams): +43.394s

16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +56.507s

17. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +58.723s

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +60.333s

19. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +60.749s

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +60.945s

READ MORE: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - storms cause havoc in Sao Paulo