F1 News Today: Hamilton issues damning Mercedes verdict as Red Bull star left reeling from chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 4 November 2023 05:57

Lewis Hamilton has said that he 'did the best he could' during Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying, despite a disappointing result that left him down in fifth.

Verstappen anticipates 'close' Brazilian GP after 'insane' qualifying weather

Max Verstappen anticipates a challenging battle for victory in Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix following a 'close' qualifying session.

Verstappen snatches pole as STORMS bring total chaos in Brazilian GP Qualifying

Max Verstappen took a sensational pole position in a rain interrupted Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying session ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll.

Las Vegas Grand Prix security tightened after protest staged ahead of race

A video circulating on social media has shown tightened security measures being implemented ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix amid protests from residents.

Red Bull want former F1 star on standby for 'driver reshuffle'

Liam Lawson has said that Red Bull want him to be 'focused on being ready at any point', in case he has to step into one of the Red Bull or AlphaTauri cars due to injury or poor form.

