Snubbed driver makes F1 RETURN at Brazilian Grand Prix

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 4 November 2023 09:27

Liam Lawson has returned to the F1 paddock at the Brazilian Grand Prix after being snubbed by AlphaTauri.

The emerging New Zealand driver left a significant mark within the F1 community during his five races as a stand-in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo, consistently outperforming his more experienced team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda.

Despite Lawson quickly earning his first F1 points inside just three races, the team decided to extend the contracts of both Ricciardo and Tsunoda. This move relegated Lawson to the role of a reserve driver for another year.

Despite his evident disappointment and a short period away from the F1 track, Lawson has returned to support the team at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson recently had to give Daniel Ricciardo his AlphaTauri seat back as the Aussie returned from injury

Lawson made a significant impression during his time driving for AlphaTauri

Lawson returns

On X (formerly Twitter), AlphaTauri shared a picture of the young Kiwi watching practice from the garage.

"We're joined by a familiar face in the garage today," the caption read.

Lawson recently revealed how it really felt to have to give his AlphaTauri seat back to Daniel Ricciardo, who recently made a triumphant return from injury to finish P7 in Mexico after finding his feet the week before.

Daniel Ricciardo accomplished a stunning P7 in Mexico just two races after taking the reigns back from Lawson

Lawson frustrated by AlphaTauri situation

"Now that I've actually had the chance to be in it, it's definitely a different feeling stepping back, now I know what it's like," he told the Beyond The Grid podcast. "I don't have to imagine anymore, to actually experience it has obviously been amazing and amazing for my career, but it's a little bit tough to step back.

"I think what's potentially helped through each scenario is, yes, it's extremely frustrating, but I've been able to sit there and understand at the time of this decision, why this makes sense. That goes back to De Vries last year.

we’re joined by a familiar face in the garage today #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/2qjOQovLH4 — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) November 3, 2023

"At that point, we were having a shocking F2 season and we turned it around at the end, but it was all too late. I had a really good end to the season, I had good testing in F1, but by then the decision was made, so that's frustrating."

