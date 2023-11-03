F1 Results Today: Brazilian Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen off the pace in surprising session

Cal Gaunt

Friday 3 November 2023 16:37 - Updated: 16:45

Max Verstappen was uncharacteristically off the pace as Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc went fastest during the first practice session.

Verstappen could only go 16th quickest while his team-mate Sergio Perez also struggled with Red Bull notably electing to run hard tyres for all of their long runs, rather than the softs which helped Ferrari to the top of the leaderboard.

Haas were the surprise story of the session as their upgraded front wing appeared to work wonders, with Nico Hulkenberg fourth quickest.

With a return to the sprint format this weekend, teams only had one hour to fine-tune their setups for qualifying later on Friday evening.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action at Interlagos.

READ MORE: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - storms threaten Sao Paulo weekend

Brazilian Grand Prix practice results - Friday November 3rd

1. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 1:11.732s

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.108

3. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.133

4. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +0.196

5. Alex Albon (Williams): +0.312

6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.404

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.452

8. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +0.749

9. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +0.847

10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +0.860

11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.883

12. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.906

13. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.982

14. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1.046

15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.047

16. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +1.061

17. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.280

18. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1.324

19. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.897

20. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +2.106

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?