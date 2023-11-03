F1 Results Today: Brazilian Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen off the pace in surprising session
Max Verstappen was uncharacteristically off the pace as Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc went fastest during the first practice session.
Verstappen could only go 16th quickest while his team-mate Sergio Perez also struggled with Red Bull notably electing to run hard tyres for all of their long runs, rather than the softs which helped Ferrari to the top of the leaderboard.
Haas were the surprise story of the session as their upgraded front wing appeared to work wonders, with Nico Hulkenberg fourth quickest.
With a return to the sprint format this weekend, teams only had one hour to fine-tune their setups for qualifying later on Friday evening.
Here are the timesheets from all the practice action at Interlagos.
Brazilian Grand Prix practice results - Friday November 3rd
1. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 1:11.732s
2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.108
3. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.133
4. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +0.196
5. Alex Albon (Williams): +0.312
6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.404
7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.452
8. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +0.749
9. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +0.847
10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +0.860
11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.883
12. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.906
13. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.982
14. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1.046
15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.047
16. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +1.061
17. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.280
18. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1.324
19. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.897
20. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +2.106
