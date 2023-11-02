Dan Ripley

Friday 3 November 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton’s latest business venture embodies his relationship with Angela Cullen, who when she left him earlier this year hinted at the ‘next chapter’ for the seven-time world champion.

Wolff issues DAMNING verdict over F1 sprint weekends

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that he doesn't like sprint weekends in their current format because they 'take a lot of suspense away from the Sunday'.

F1 expert reveals 'most likely' Alonso move amid retirement rumours

Fernando Alonso is not set to retire from Formula 1 at the end of the current season despite rumours suggesting he might, according to Sky F1's Craig Slater.

Williams drop big hint on Sargeant F1 future

Williams appear to have dropped their biggest hint yet that Logan Sargeant will retain his seat with the team for the 2024 F1 season.

F1 pundit SLAMS Perez for multiple errors in Mexico disaster

Ex-F1 driver and current Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has called out Sergio Perez for being too aggressive in his attempt to overtake Charles Leclerc for the race lead on the opening lap of his home grand prix.

