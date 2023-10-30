Ronan Murphy

Monday 30 October 2023 08:25

Lewis Hamilton was once again hailed as the Greatest Of All Time after an impressive second-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver started from sixth on the grid in Mexico City, but was able to finish in second after excellent tyre management and racecraft.

The P2 finish takes him to just 20 points behind Sergio Perez in the drivers' standings, with the Mexican driver forced to retire after just one lap of his home race.

Hamilton hailed the performance as 'a great result' after he improved on his own record for the most podiums in Formula 1, taking his tally of top three finishes to 197.

The home crowd in Mexico were also extremely appreciative of his showing over the weekend, chanting his name in what Formula 1 fans called 'insane' support.

F1 Twitter (now X) was filled with praise for the 38-year-old, who also set the fastest lap on the last lap of the race.

Top social media reaction to Mexican Grand Prix

The support for Hamilton is insane! The Mexican fans no the GOAT when they see him! #F1 #MexicoGP #TeamLH — Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) October 29, 2023

Lewis Hamilton sets a new record for career podiums (197) previously held by Lewis Hamilton (196)#MexicanGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/454YtM1JcT — Bryson Sullivan 🇺🇲 (@NaturalParadigm) October 29, 2023

P2 for Lewis Hamilton. Cheers pic.twitter.com/s2rIayt39O — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) October 29, 2023

lewis hamilton p2 & fastest lap in mexico 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/c9PkT1d40Y — eri (@hamxnda) October 29, 2023

Hamilton did 37 laps on a used set of Mediums, pulled a 7 second gap on Leclerc and STILL kept enough life in the tyres to set fastest lap?! 🟣#F1 #MexicoGP — Brad Philpot 🏎🏁 (@BradleyPhilpot) October 29, 2023

Overtake of the season from Lewis Hamilton pic.twitter.com/bS1D1cKvOp — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) October 29, 2023

Lewis Hamilton: Certified Tyre Whisperer — Bryson Sullivan 🇺🇲 (@NaturalParadigm) October 29, 2023

Lewis Hamilton is absolutely a monster when it comes to race pace and tire management, just amazing — out of context Peter Bonnington (@bonotires) October 29, 2023

