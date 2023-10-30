close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
'Mexican fans know the GOAT' - Hamilton hailed after record-breaking podium finish

'Mexican fans know the GOAT' - Hamilton hailed after record-breaking podium finish

F1 News

'Mexican fans know the GOAT' - Hamilton hailed after record-breaking podium finish

'Mexican fans know the GOAT' - Hamilton hailed after record-breaking podium finish

Lewis Hamilton was once again hailed as the Greatest Of All Time after an impressive second-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver started from sixth on the grid in Mexico City, but was able to finish in second after excellent tyre management and racecraft.

The P2 finish takes him to just 20 points behind Sergio Perez in the drivers' standings, with the Mexican driver forced to retire after just one lap of his home race.

Hamilton hailed the performance as 'a great result' after he improved on his own record for the most podiums in Formula 1, taking his tally of top three finishes to 197.

The home crowd in Mexico were also extremely appreciative of his showing over the weekend, chanting his name in what Formula 1 fans called 'insane' support.

F1 Twitter (now X) was filled with praise for the 38-year-old, who also set the fastest lap on the last lap of the race.

Top social media reaction to Mexican Grand Prix

READ MORE: Who is Angela Cullen? Confidante and rock for F1 icon Lewis Hamilton

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x