F1 2023 Mexican Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Dan Ripley

Sunday 29 October 2023 19:10

After the high drama of qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix which just about had everything, we can finally look at the confirmed starting grid for Sunday's main event.

Charles Leclerc took a stunning pole position for Ferrari, and will line-up on the front row alongside team-mate Carlos Sainz after the duo came from nowhere to emerge fastest in Mexico City.

Max Verstappen had been quickest in all three practice sessions prior to the event, but is only good enough to line up third on the grid in his Red Bull, yet remains favourite to take a race victory.

Behind him is Daniel Ricciardo who starts from an incredible fourth place for AlphaTauri alongside his former team-mate, while home favourite Sergio Perez is down in fifth position.

Mercedes endured a poor qualifying session to end up sixth place with Lewis Hamilton and eighth with George Russell.

Both faced investigations by the stewards for failing to slow for yellow flags and impeding in the pit-lane, before no further action was deemed required - with Verstappen having a similar judgement in relation to the latter offence.

Lance Stroll will start from the pitlane after late changes to his car.

Your starting grid is a follows!

The final Mexican Grand Prix 2023 grid

*Lance Stroll will start from the pit-lane for Aston Martin

