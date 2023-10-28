Hamilton faces FIA investigation after yellow flag chaos at Mexico GP

Shay Rogers

Saturday 28 October 2023 23:43 - Updated: 23:43

Lewis Hamilton will be taking a trip to the stewards’ room after qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix, after possibly failing to slow down under yellow flags.

Following Fernando Alonso’s spin in sector one, multiple laps were ruined as drivers were forced to back off to avoid the Aston Martin.

It appears that Hamilton may have breached regulations, and will be paying a visit to stewards after the conclusion of qualifying to see if he faces any punishment ahead of Sunday's race.

