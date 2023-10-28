Tyler Foster

Saturday 28 October 2023 23:40 - Updated: 23:40

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is under investigation for blocking his fellow drivers in the pit-lane at the end of the first part of qualifying.

Both Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell are being investigated by the FIA for impeding others at the exit of the Mexican pit-lane. The replays showed the Dutch driver stationary as the lead car at the head of the pit-lane exit, with Russell directly behind him. With the rest of the field trying to get out on track and complete their final flying lap in Q1, they may argue to being held up by the Red Bull.

Previously in Singapore, Verstappen got a reprimand for a similar offence, but the stewards admitted they got it wrong and should have punished him more severely.

More to follow...