Aston Martin star hit with late PENALTY for Mexican Grand Prix

Jay Winter

Sunday 29 October 2023 16:32 - Updated: 16:32

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll is set to start from the pit lane at the Mexican Grand Prix after a series of replacements and modifications were made to his AMR23 in Parc Ferme.

Parc Ferme, a period where cars are closely monitored to ensure teams don't make unauthorised changes, witnessed an array of alterations to Car 18 both Saturday and Sunday.

The parts that were replaced include the floor assembly, sidepod bodywork panels, rear beam wing, rear anti-roll bar, and front brake friction material. Notably, all these replacements were of a different specification from the original parts used during the event.

The FIA greenlighted these modifications following a written request from the Aston Martin Mercedes team.

Furthermore, it's essential to underscore that adjustments were not limited to component replacements alone. Changes to the car's suspension set-up were made, again with the explicit approval of the FIA technical delegate following a written request.

READ MORE: F1 WAGs in 2023: Who are the partners of Verstappen, Horner and co?

Lance Stroll is set to start from the pit lane in Mexico

Provisional Grid

Here is how the F1 grid will look now for the Mexican Grand Prix.

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

4. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

8. George Russell (Mercedes)

9. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

10. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

12. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

14. Alex Albon (Williams)

15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

18. Lando Norris (McLaren)

19. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) will start from the pit-lane

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?