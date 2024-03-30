Lance Stroll has revealed he will be competing with a new race engineer at the Japanese Grand Prix following a highly dramatic finish at the recent race in Australia.

Stroll has made a promising start to the new season, and after finishing seventh on the road at the Australian GP he was promoted to sixth following the controversial penalty handed out to team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Alonso was deemed by FIA stewards to be driving too dangerously in trying to keep George Russell at bay in Melbourne, causing the latter to take avoiding action which resulted in the Mercedes driver crashing and lying helpless on the track with his car on its side.

Stroll was the next car down on the road during the last lap incident, but was saved from a serious injury, along with Russell, after the quick intervention of his race engineer Ben Michell.

Moments before Stroll arrived at the turn six incident, Michell came on to the radio to warn of a "yellow ahead," before frantically adding "Russell off at sixth, yellow ahead, yellow ahead, yellow ahead, danger!, he's in the track, danger, be careful," as Stroll took evasive action before the virtual safety car was called.

The incident highlighted the ultra professionalism of the race engineer and Aston Martin team with Michell coming to the end of his stint working with Stroll before moving into another role.

Lance Stroll took evasive action in Australia

Stroll had to dodge George Russell's stricken Mercedes

End of an era for Lance Stroll and Aston Martin

With Aston Martin now confirming Michell will now be taking up a role as head of performance optimisation, Stroll sent his best wishes to Michell at the end of the race over the radio just moments after he saved him from an almost certain terrifying crash.

"I'm going to miss your lovely voice on the radio, Ben," he said. "Lots of nice memories and happy we can finish it off together with a few points. Thanks for everything, man."

Ever the professional, Michell reminded Stroll to take care through double yellow sectors before also giving Stroll a warm farewell.

"I'm going to tell you double yellow delta, mate, take it easy through there. I'm going to miss you too mate - it's been a fun few years. I'll take the safety car luck with me and bury it at the factory. Andrew will look after you in Japan - so see you soon."

"I'm going to miss your lovely voice on the radio, Ben!"@lance_stroll wished a fond farewell to his Race Engineer Ben Michell after the #AusGP - as Ben prepares to embark on a new role as Head of Performance Optimisation. 💚 pic.twitter.com/pXkERjC8UE — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 28, 2024

