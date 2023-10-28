F1 Qualifying Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2023 times - McLaren star suffers major SHOCK

Dan Ripley

Qualifying is here for the Mexican Grand Prix as Max Verstappen aims to take pole position ahead of targeting his 16th race victory of the season.

However, in front of his home fans Sergio Perez will be looking to upset the triple world champion and Red Bull team-mate, by pipping him to pole position in front of his home supporters.

It proved to be a dramatic session right from the very start though, with Max Verstappen and George Russell under investigation for pit-lane infringements.

Mercedes had another car under investigation too with stewards looking at Lewis Hamilton for not slowing down under yellow flags.

There was a major casualty from the first qualifying session, though with McLaren star Lando Norris out in Q1 after failing to complete a clean lap and then hitting a yellow flag on his final run preventing him from going faster.

Eliminated from Q2

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

12. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

14. Alex Albon (Williams)

15. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Eliminated from Q1

16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

18. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

19. Lando Norris (McLaren)

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

