F1 Qualifying: Mexican Grand Prix start time and TV channel
F1 News
F1 Qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday October 28) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen was the fastest of all the drivers throughout both of Friday's practice sessions but was kept honest by Lando Norris and McLaren in FP2 and therefore can expect a strong challenge for pole position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were also not too far off the pace, albeit down in seventh, and will hope that their encouraging speed in Austin last week was genuine and not down to breaking a technical rule that led to their disqualification.
Sergio Perez may even fancy his chances of upsetting his team-mate on home soil, with the Red Bull star keen to impress in front of a partisan crowd..
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying in Mexico City.
F1 Qualifying, Mexican Grand Prix
Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Mexico): 3pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 10pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 11pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 5pm Saturday
United States (Central Time): 4pm Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 2pm Saturday
South Africa: 11pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8am Sunday
How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Mexico, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
How does F1 Qualifying work?
So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.
