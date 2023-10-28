F1 Qualifying: Mexican Grand Prix start time and TV channel

Dan Ripley

Saturday 28 October 2023 10:57

F1 Qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday October 28) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was the fastest of all the drivers throughout both of Friday's practice sessions but was kept honest by Lando Norris and McLaren in FP2 and therefore can expect a strong challenge for pole position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were also not too far off the pace, albeit down in seventh, and will hope that their encouraging speed in Austin last week was genuine and not down to breaking a technical rule that led to their disqualification.

Sergio Perez may even fancy his chances of upsetting his team-mate on home soil, with the Red Bull star keen to impress in front of a partisan crowd..

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying in Mexico City.

F1 Qualifying, Mexican Grand Prix

Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Mexico): 3pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 10pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 11pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 5pm Saturday

United States (Central Time): 4pm Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 2pm Saturday

South Africa: 11pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8am Sunday

How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Mexico, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.

in Q1 the slowest 5 drivers are eliminated, leaving the fastest 15 to progress to Q2.

In Q2 the slowest 5 drivers are again eliminated, leaving the fastest 10 to progress to the shootout for pole position in Q3.

In Q3 the 10 drivers fill the top 10 grid positions with the order determined by their fastest lap.