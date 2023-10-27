Red Bull admit driver options as team reveal HUGE mistake and Norris makes win prediction - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Friday 27 October 2023 00:27

Christian Horner has dismissed rumours that Sergio Perez will lose his Red Bull seat if he fails to secure second in the constructors’ championship.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin to enforce 'new rule' after huge F1 mistake

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has implemented a new rule following an incident at the United States Grand Prix which saw both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll start the race from the pit lane.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris reveals F1 victory chances with bold verdict

Lando Norris has cast a defeated prediction for the rest of the season, saying he thinks the Qatar Grand Prix was McLaren’s best chance to win a race this season and he ‘missed it’.

➡️ READ MORE

Surprise F1 stars named as potential contenders for Audi 2026 seats

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine's Esteban Ocon are the most recent names that have surfaced as potential drivers for the new Audi Formula 1 team.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star Leclerc in British Royal connection after exciting announcement

Charles Leclerc has signed on with talent agency WME, which also manages stars such as Rihanna, Serena Williams and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

➡️ READ MORE