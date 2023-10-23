F1 drivers' penalty points: Who is close to a ban after USGP?

Chris Deeley

Monday 23 October 2023

The United States Grand Prix was a pretty hectic one – plenty of lead changes, Max Verstappen being pushed right to the end, and four different cars finishing in the top four positions.

What it didn't see, though, was any drivers picking up penalty points on their licenses. While George Russell was pinged in qualifying for impeding (and got a three-place grid penalty), that infringement doesn't bring any penalty points with it.

Nor, indeed, do time penalties for repeatedly exceeding track limits – which is why Alex Albon had five seconds added to his race time, but no points added to his license.

Penalty points explained

Alongside time penalties, driving infringements also carry penalty points to ensure driving standards are maintained.

These points expire after 12 months have elapsed, but will result in a race ban should 12 points be accrued during this period.

GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason São Paulo GP Two 13th November 2023 Causing a collision

Sergio Perez - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason Japanese GP Four 24th September 2024 Causing a collision, overtaking behind the safety car

Charles Leclerc - Zero points

Carlos Sainz - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Australian GP Two 2nd April 2024 Causing a collision

Lewis Hamilton - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason Belgian GP Two 29th July 2024 Causing a collision Italian GP Two 3rd September 2024 Causing a collision

George Russell - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Monaco GP Two 28th May 2024 Unsafe track rejoin

Alpine

Esteban Ocon - Zero points

Pierre Gasly - One point

Where Points Expires Reason Mexico City GP One 30th October 2023 Leaving the track and gaining an advantage

Lando Norris - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason São Paulo GP Two 13th November 2023 Causing a collision

Oscar Piastri - Zero points