F1 Driver Of The Day – British driver triumphant in US

F1 Driver of the Day is back for 2023 to provide a sub-plot to the latter stages of every single grand prix as fans get the chance to vote on the award.

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who won F1 Driver of the Day at the US Grand Prix?

Lando Norris won the public vote after an impressive drive, finishing third in Austin after starting second on the grid and overtaking Max Verstappen off the start.

Lando Norris - 26%

Lewis Hamilton - 23.3%

Max Verstappen - 14.4%

Sergio Perez - 7.5%

Fernando Alonso - 6.8%

Here is the full 2023 roll of honour:

Race Driver of the Day Finishing Position Votes Bahrain GP Fernando Alonso 3 53.3% Saudi Arabian GP Max Verstappen 2 26.3% Australian GP Sergio Perez 5 21.3% Azerbaijan GP Sergio Perez 1 29.1% Miami GP Max Verstappen 1 27.1% Emilio Romagna GP N/A N/A - Monaco GP Esteban Ocon 3 23.5% Spanish GP Lewis Hamilton 2 24.7% Canadian GP Alex Albon 7 28.7% Austrian GP Lando Norris 4 26.1% British GP Lando Norris 2 45.5% Hungarian GP Sergio Perez 3 20.7% Belgian GP Max Verstappen 1 15.5% Dutch GP Fernando Alonso 2 20.9% Italian GP Carlos Sainz 3 31.5% Singapore GP Carlos Sainz 1 21.2% Japanese GP Oscar Piastri 3 28.2% Qatar GP Oscar Piastri 2 27.9% United States GP Lando Norris 3 26% Mexican GP - - - Brazilian GP - - - Las Vegas GP - - - Abu Dhabi GP - - -

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

As we said, this is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

Your next opportunity is on Sunday October 29 for the Mexican Grand Prix.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

