F1 star issues 'miracle' warning over US Grand Prix

Monday 16 October 2023 16:57

Kevin Magnussen has stated that Haas cannot expect 'a miracle' with their upgrades at the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

A difficult season for Haas currently sees them sat ninth in the constructors' championship, with just 12 points to their name.

Seven points above last-placed AlphaTauri, the VF-23 has not produced many moments of note this year for the team, with the car especially struggling with higher than average tyre degradation.

However, a punchy upgrade is expected to be unveiled in Austin this weekend, with many hopeful that Haas will be able to make a late charge in the final five races.

The VF-23 has suffered from higher than average tyre degradation this season

Kevin Magnussen has only managed to pick up three points in the drivers' standing in 2023

Team-mate Nico Hulkenberg meanwhile has managed to pick up nine points of his own

Magnussen: Don't expect a miracle at Haas

But Magnussen has warned people not to get ahead of themselves, as he poured cold water over the idea of the upgrade providing an overnight miracle cure.

“It’s a tight fight with those guys but we’ve got to hang on and try our best to get them back,” he said.

“We get an upgrade next race and we’re all very happy about that, and excited to work with that upgrade.

“We’re not expecting a miracle for the first race maybe, and it might take a race or two to really get the most out of it, but there’s still some positive stuff to look forward to.”

Guenther Steiner is hopeful that Haas can have a strong finish to their season

Team principal Guenther Steiner is also hopeful that the upgrade will benefit the team, as he targets a final push in the five races remaining in 2023.

"We’ll come back in Austin with the upgrade and hopefully it works and at least we know we’re doing things to move forward," Steiner said.

"We’re not sitting here waiting for the end of the season. We will work hard until the end of the season.”

