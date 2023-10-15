F1 team bosses take to the track ahead of US Grand Prix

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 15 October 2023 09:57

Williams team principal James Vowles and McLaren CEO Zak Brown have swapped the pit wall for the cockpit ahead of the US Grand Prix next weekend.

Vowles, never a professional racing driver in his own right, certainly looked the part as he wound down after the Qatar Grand Prix by making the most of his hobby 'away from the track'.

At a wet and windy Snetterton Race Circuit in Norfolk, England, Vowles admitted that when he's not at an F1 track, he's setting lap times of his own.

James Vowles was excited to be back doing his favourite hobby

Zak Brown meanwhile also got behind the wheel of his MCL35M in Barcelona

Vowles can't keep away from the track

"We're back from Qatar and we've spent a day in the factory, but today I've decided to take some time for myself and really experience again a little bit more of what I do in my spare time as my hobby," he said.

"So, when I'm not at the track, I'm at the track, and I have the opportunity today with Garage 59 to experience some GT3 and GT4 cars and another special car as well at the same time.

What does James do on his days off? That’s it, more racing! 😎 pic.twitter.com/qluyn8wWf5 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) October 13, 2023

"We're going to go out there and have some fun."

Brown reunited with an old friend

McLaren team principal Brown has also enjoyed some time out on the circuit in the McLaren MCL35M, albeit in nicer weather than his Williams counterpart.

The McLaren MCL35M was used in the 2021 F1 season and was most notable for marking McLaren's return to using Mercedes power units after several years with Renault.

Taking to the track with my MCL35M! 🧡 A quick shakedown in Barcelona after its rebuild, but of course a few push laps too! pic.twitter.com/3GMgYtlryx — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) October 13, 2023

It's an evolution of the MCL35, with the 'M' in the name signifying the Mercedes power unit. The MCL35M was driven in F1 by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and now Brown himself has been able to take it for a spin.

"Taking to the track with my MCL35M!" he wrote on social media.

"A quick shakedown in Barcelona after its rebuild, but of course a few push laps too!"

