Sam Hall

Thursday 2 February 2023 13:30 - Updated: 13:30

F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has revealed her surprise at being called up to join the Sky Sports team to feature alongside world champions including Damon Hill and Nico Rosberg.

Schiff has competed largely in GT and sportscar championships since 2010 but saw her profile pushed forward as a driver in the inaugural W Series campaign in 2019.

Serving in a reserve driver capacity in the second season, Schiff assumed the position of diversity and inclusion ambassador for the series and also began to feature during race broadcasts.

This role expanded in 2021 before the 28-year-old became a regular on F1 broadcasts, a role she had not expected to land.

'Racing is racing'

Speaking on the Kidd in a Sweet Shop podcast, Schiff said: "I was very surprised to have a call from Sky.

"Weirdly, I didn't ever think that they would consider me as a pundit because of the fact that I obviously, had never driven an F1 car.

"But I was so delighted when they suggested it because I was like, 'This is going to fill the void in my life of not being a driver anymore'.

"And I can still speak from the point of experience because whether it's an F1 car, an F3 car or a KTM GT4 or Ferrari Challenge car, whatever it is, I've driven so many different cars and racing is, at the end of the day, racing and drivers are drivers.

"Yes, the pressure is higher and yes, the equipment is quicker and more technologically advanced, but it's the same thing."

