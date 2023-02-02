Welcome to GPFans

Hamilton and Russell back in action for Mercedes

Hamilton and Russell back in action for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have had their first taste of track action this year after completing a Pirelli tyre test.

The Mercedes duo took part in the test at Paul Ricard as the Italian manufacturer continues work on its F1 offering.

Seven-time champion Hamilton will be looking to bounce back this season after enduring his first winless season in the sport last year and finishing behind Russell, who secured a first pole position and race victory in his inaugural campaign with the Silver Arrows.

The W13 will be back in action on February 7-8 with a further two days of running scheduled at Jerez, before the serious business for the new year begins.

Key Mercedes dates

Mercedes will launch the W14 on February 15 before heading to Bahrain for the first pre-season test, which takes place on February 23-25.

The first race of the season takes place at the same venue on March 3-5.

