Ewan Gale

Thursday 2 February 2023 09:52 - Updated: 09:56

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have had their first taste of track action this year after completing a Pirelli tyre test.

The Mercedes duo took part in the test at Paul Ricard as the Italian manufacturer continues work on its F1 offering.

Seven-time champion Hamilton will be looking to bounce back this season after enduring his first winless season in the sport last year and finishing behind Russell, who secured a first pole position and race victory in his inaugural campaign with the Silver Arrows.

The W13 will be back in action on February 7-8 with a further two days of running scheduled at Jerez, before the serious business for the new year begins.

Year two starts here, GR. 💪 pic.twitter.com/YlXZSiVljw — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 1, 2023

Key Mercedes dates

Mercedes will launch the W14 on February 15 before heading to Bahrain for the first pre-season test, which takes place on February 23-25.

The first race of the season takes place at the same venue on March 3-5.

