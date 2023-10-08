Hamilton faces FIA investigation after dramatic Qatar GP crash

Anna Malyon

Lewis Hamilton is set to be investigated by the stewards after the Qatar Grand Prix has concluded for crossing the track following his collision with team-mate George Russell.

Hamilton spun off at the first turn during the first lap after colliding with Russell as both Mercedes drivers were trying to overtake Max Verstappen.

Upon exiting his car, Hamilton was observed walking across the track, whilst Russell’s car drove past, which is prohibited by FIA rules.

This prompted a notification indicating that Hamilton would be investigated for crossing the track, adding to his unfortunate DNF result.

Lewis Hamilton retired from the Qatar Grand Prix after crashing with George Russell on the opening lap

Teammate Tension

A similar incident almost took place in the most recent race at Suzuka involving the two Mercedes drivers, leading to the drivers having words.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell near collision at Japanese Grand Prix

After the collision, Hamilton communicated over the team radio, stating that his own teammate had forced him off the track.

Russell also shared his perspective, displaying frustration over the situation, and offered an apology while claiming that he had nowhere to go.

Lewis Hamilton after collision with George Russell at Qatar GP

Speaking to the media after the incident, Hamilton admitted that upon reviewing the replays, he could see that Russell equally had no room.

“I just feel really sorry to my team,” Hamilton said. “[There was an] opportunity today to get some good points.

“In the heat of the moment I didn’t really understand what happened, I just obviously felt the tap from behind, but I don’t think George probably had anywhere to go. It’s just one of those really unfortunate situations. I’m happy to take responsibility.

“Everyone’s working incredibly hard so it’s massively gutting to have a result like this because you’re preparing, putting the time in and it’s very rare that this happens to me. I hope George is able to get back into the points today, I’m supporting him.”

