F1 News Today: FIA approves Andretti entry as Alonso makes surprise statement and McLaren reveal update

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 3 October 2023 05:57

The FIA have officially approved Andretti Global's bid to become the 11th team in Formula 1.

Alonso makes surprising statement on season goals

Fernando Alonso's performances this season have surprised many, even the veteran driver himself.

McLaren provide first look at major upgrade

McLaren have unveiled their new in-house wind tunnel with a behind-the-scenes sneak peek. The McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) opened in 2003 but faced challenges with outdated equipment, including the wind tunnel. In 2010, they closed their wind tunnel and began renting Toyota's in Germany.

Tsunoda shows off impressive skills for post-F1 career

Yuki Tsunoda has wowed fans with his impressive culinary skills in a video taken at his home Grand Prix in Japan.

Leclerc sides with Ferrari boss despite turbulent season

Charles Leclerc has revealed his faith in Ferrari’s new-for-2023 team principal Fred Vasseur, despite the Prancing Horse’s struggles this season.

