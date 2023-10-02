Leclerc sides with Ferrari boss despite turbulent season

George Brabner

Monday 2 October 2023 18:57

Charles Leclerc has revealed his faith in Ferrari’s new-for-2023 team principal Fred Vasseur, despite the Prancing Horse’s struggles this season.

Pole in front of the Tifosi at Monza, victory on the streets of Singapore and running faster than Mercedes in Japan, Ferrari are finding their feet after a disappointing conclusion to the 2022 season and an equally poor opening stanza to their 2023 campaign.

The team underwent significant internal restructuring over the Winter as Mattia Binotto was fired and had his position filled by Vasseur, whilst Ferrari also took on a new head of strategy, and later confirmed the departure of racing director Laurent Mekies in the middle of the season.

Whilst the changes behind the scenes were dramatic and initial results showed little improvement, Vasseur’s Ferrari is beginning to perform and thus he has garnered the support of star driver Leclerc.

Leclerc told The Race: “He's good at motivating you and calming you down, moreover he's always very direct. It is difficult to comment on Vasseur's first months because in such a big team it takes some time to get used to all the people. It takes time to get back to the highest levels, but I have no doubt that with him we will succeed in the span of a few months.”

A strengthening relationship

{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/abcb84873607da32be9a5070773d24a274e77f89.jpg][Leclerc has raced for Vasseur before in his F1 career][2]}

Important in any new team dynamic is building a good relationship with your colleagues, something that Vasseur has already established with Leclerc.

Having been team principal at Alfa Romeo Sauber in 2018 when the Monegasque debuted in F1, Vasseur has been close with Leclerc for years, allowing the pair to continue their close proximity as their careers continued.

“Vasseur has known me for a long time and the three of us have always had a very special bond,” Leclerc said.

“He is good at motivating you and calming you down, then he has always been very direct with me. This is what I need to perform at my best on the track. Vasseur is very honest and when you arrive in Formula 1, in a Ferrari, it is difficult to find people like that.”

Only 20 points adrift from Mercedes, Ferrari now set their sights on hunting down the Silver Arrows in the fight for second in the constructors’ championship with just six races to go.

