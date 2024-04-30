Hamilton in Ferrari F1 SHOCK as star targeted for stunning Audi move - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

After Lewis Hamilton's stunning move to Ferrari for 2025 was announced before the start of the 2024 season, cracks are beginning to show.

F1 star emerges as SHOCK target for Audi

A surprise candidate has emerged as a key target to line up alongside Nico Hulkenberg at Audi, as the team gear up for life in Formula 1.

F1 rival makes stunning Hamilton 'best' claim despite poor form

One of Lewis Hamilton’s main Formula 1 rivals has made a surprising claim about the seven-time champion despite his recent struggles.

McLaren boss keen for stunning Alonso REUNION

McLaren have one of the most exciting driver lineups on the grid – but CEO Zak Brown has not shied away from his admiration for former McLaren driver Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton F1 rival makes astonishing admission with Verstappen claim

A former Mercedes Formula 1 star and world champion has made a significant claim about Max Verstappen following an era of unprecedented dominance.

F1 Standings

