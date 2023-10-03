F1 star linked with Red Bull move as Hamilton admits rival talks and Sargeant reveals doubts – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 3 October 2023 00:57

Daniel Ricciardo is reportedly Red Bull’s first choice if they opt to dispense with Sergio Perez in 2024 – despite leaving the team at the end of 2018.

Hamilton admits speaking to rivals about contract switch

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he engaged in discussions with Ferrari amid swirling rumours of a potential switch. Ultimately, he chose to extend his current contract with Mercedes.

Sargeant admits doubts about popularity in America

Logan Sargeant has said that, despite the 'rapid' popularity growth of Formula 1 in the US, he is unsure how well known he is amongst American fans.

Norris and Russell brand major F1 rival 'greedy'

George Russell, Lando Norris and Alex Albon have teased Lewis Hamilton as being 'greedy' for seeking more success in Formula 1.

F1 stars reveal two cars are 'more similar than you think'

Alex Albon and Lando Norris believe their Williams and McLaren cars are more similar than one might think.

