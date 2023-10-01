F1 News Today: Newey reveals Verstappen's team-mate 'struggles' as Russell makes Mercedes performance admission and Norris eyes McLaren rivals

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 1 October 2023 05:57

Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey has said that he believes both Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly 'struggled to come to terms with' Max Verstappen's pace when they were his team-mate at Red Bull.

Norris adamant that McLaren can catch F1 rivals THIS YEAR

McLaren's Lando Norris has said that his team can 'definitely' pip Aston Martin to fourth spot in the constructors' standings this year.

Russell suggests lack of Mercedes championship fight has impacted performance

George Russell has suggested that Mercedes' championship struggles have impacted his personal performance.

Alonso calls for F1 rule change to prevent drivers from 'exploiting' current format

Fernando Alonso has stated that Formula 1 should consider a 'single lap' qualifying format in order to stop a build-up of traffic during qualifying sessions.

Norris shows off Ryder Cup skills in break from F1

McLaren team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri make for a competitive duo on the race track – and they were equally competitive away from it as they took part in a Ryder Cup-themed challenge.

