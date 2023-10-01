Albon 'worried' over progress of F1 rivals

Sam Cook

Alex Albon has admitted that AlphaTauri's recent resurgence is 'worrying' for Williams, something that could see them overtaken by Red Bull's sister team.

Williams are currently sat in seventh in the constructors' championship having enjoyed a fantastic season following where they were in 2022.

They have managed to score 21 points so far, with Albon scoring all of these after a difficult rookie year for the young American, Logan Sargeant.

AlphaTauri, on the other hand, have had a poor first half of the season, with the first 16 races yielding just five points for them.

They have had three driver pairings, with Nyck de Vries being replaced by Daniel Ricciardo before the Australian suffered a broken bone in his left hand at the Dutch Grand Prix, leading to Liam Lawson being drafted in to fill the seat.

The New Zealander has impressed, and his ninth-place finish at the Singapore GP represent almost half of the team's total points haul.

AlphaTauri have been much closer to the points in recent races, which has started to sow the seeds of doubt into the mind of Albon.

"They were quick in Singapore and they're going to be quick again in every circuit," Albon told the media.

"I think their step has been quite significant, and a little bit worrying.”

Williams' progress

Changes have been aplenty for Williams recently, and it seems to have worked

Williams only managed to score eight points in 2022, and they finished plum last in the standings.

That was the fourth time in the last five seasons that they had claimed the wooden spoon, but now the tide seems to have turned.

Albon's performances have been supreme, and the appointment of James Vowles as their new team principal appears to have kicked the team on.

If Sargeant can discover his form in F1, or they can find a driver to take them to the next level, the team could yet make a push towards the top five in 2024.

