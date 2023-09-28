F1 News Today: Ex-McLaren man named 'better than Verstappen' as driver sent WARNING by team boss

Chris Deeley

Thursday 28 September 2023 05:57

Racing driver Agustin Canapino has said that his rival and 2023 IndyCar champion Alex Palou is a 'more complete' driver than Max Verstappen.

Vowles reveals 'CLEAR TARGETS' for Sargeant as exit rumours swirl

Williams team principal James Vowles has hinted that Logan Sargeant will be driving for his job for the rest of the season, admitting that the American has 'clear targets' to hit.

Newey reveals Ferrari and Hamilton REGRET

Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey has said that he regrets not having worked with Ferrari, after an impressive career that has spanned over 30 years, and now 25 world championships.

Mercedes rivals Hamilton and Russell IGNORE each other after fierce battle

Footage of Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ignoring each other at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix has emerged after their intense duel throughout the race.

Vasseur 'SCARED' by Ferrari's Japanese GP performance

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has said that his team have taken a step forward, despite being 'scared' of what he might see at the Japanese Grand Prix.

