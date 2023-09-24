Perez cops Japanese GP penalty then crashes AGAIN after hitting Hamilton

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 24 September 2023

Sergio Perez has been hit with a five-second time penalty at the Japanese Grand Prix for a safety car infringement, after he made contact with Lewis Hamilton in the opening stages of the race – prior to his early retirement.

Perez was hit with the penalty after he overtook Lance Stroll on the way into the pits, while under safety car conditions.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Mexican after he went into the side of Kevin Magnussen in an attempt to overtake the Haas and move further up the grid.

And after the incident, Red Bull made the call to retire Perez from the race after a nightmare start.

Lap one disaster for Perez

It was a Japanese Grand Prix to forget for Sergio Perez

As the lights went out, Hamilton and Perez came together, causing the Mexican to dive into the pitlane to change his front wing.

The Red Bull man was squeezed into Hamilton, with the Briton already on the verge of the grass, but the RB19 front wing came off worse, with Perez tumbling down the order.

Clash with Magnussen

Later in his race on lap 12, Perez locked up as he took the hairpin and tagged the Haas, causing it to spin.

While Perez was able to carry on driving, and Magnussen even spun himself back to face the correct way, the Red Bull had to come in for yet another front wing.

With further damage being picked up after the incident, Red Bull decided to end what had been an eventful, albeit disappointing, Japanese Grand Prix for the 33-year-old.

