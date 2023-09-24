Japanese Grand Prix sees early SAFETY CAR as Hamilton and Perez make contact in first lap

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 24 September 2023 07:20 - Updated: 07:48

Max Verstappen kept his cool to lead the Japanese Grand Prix after the opening lap in Suzuka, despite an early safety car being brought out for debris on track after Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton made contact.

The two-time world champion was joined on the front row of the grid by Oscar Piastri, who lost his second place start to team-mate Lando Norris.

Yet further back, Hamilton and Perez touched, causing the Mexican to come in to the pits to change his front wing, as the Mercedes driver took to team radio to report damage.

The Red Bull man was squeezed into Hamilton, who was on the verge of the grass, as the RB19 front wing came off worse.

Perez came back out from the pits in P17, with Hamilton remaining in seventh, despite having to fight with George Russell in a series of overtakes in the following laps that saw the pair narrowly avoid contact.

Nightmare for Bottas

Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas was caught up in the action further back, as he collided with Albon in the opening moments as the pack bunched together.

There was plenty of carbon fibre on the circuit as the safety car was called to allow the marshals to clear any obstructions away.

The racing was soon underway again come lap four, yet Bottas was once again in the thick of things after Logan Sargeant locked up and tagged the Alfa Romeo, causing him to leave the circuit.

The Finn was able to go racing again thankfully, yet finds himself at the back of the grid after his second trip to the pits inside the opening eight laps.

READ MORE: Williams in HOT WATER with stewards after pre-race infraction leads to penalty at Japanese Grand Prix