F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
Red Bull finally looked vulnerable last weekend in Singapore, only picking up fifth and eighth place finishes – and while it's not enough to swing an as-good-as-decided title race, it has added some intrigue to the season's final rounds.
Teams and drivers have had a quick turnaround for the Japanese Grand Prix this week, going back-to-back from Marina Bay.
European fans will have to do something they haven't done in some time if they're going to watch the fun though, and switch their TVs on early in the morning. When it comes to FP1 on Friday, that's very early.
Here is all you need to know heading into Friday at Suzuka.
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - September 22, 2023
We get under way on Friday morning local time in Japan with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Suzuka): 11:30am Friday
UK time (BST): 3.30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 4.30am Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 10.30pm Thursday
United States (Central Time): 9.30pm Thursday
United States (Pacific Time): 7.30pm Thursday
South Africa: 4.30am Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12.30pm Friday
Free Practice 2 (FP2) - September 22, 2023
We continue on Friday afternoon local time in Japan with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Suzuka): 3pm Friday
UK time (BST): 7am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 8am Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 2.00am Friday
United States (Central Time): 1.00am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 11pm Thursday
South Africa: 8am Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4pm Friday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Japan, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1)
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5 (FP2 delayed)
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
