F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Chris Deeley

Thursday 21 September 2023 23:57

Red Bull finally looked vulnerable last weekend in Singapore, only picking up fifth and eighth place finishes – and while it's not enough to swing an as-good-as-decided title race, it has added some intrigue to the season's final rounds.

Teams and drivers have had a quick turnaround for the Japanese Grand Prix this week, going back-to-back from Marina Bay.

European fans will have to do something they haven't done in some time if they're going to watch the fun though, and switch their TVs on early in the morning. When it comes to FP1 on Friday, that's very early.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon EXCITED by new Williams F1 project as star driver enjoys extra responsibility

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday at Suzuka.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - September 22, 2023

We get under way on Friday morning local time in Japan with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Suzuka): 11:30am Friday

UK time (BST): 3.30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 4.30am Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 10.30pm Thursday

United States (Central Time): 9.30pm Thursday

United States (Pacific Time): 7.30pm Thursday

South Africa: 4.30am Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12.30pm Friday

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - September 22, 2023

We continue on Friday afternoon local time in Japan with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Suzuka): 3pm Friday

UK time (BST): 7am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 8am Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 2.00am Friday

United States (Central Time): 1.00am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 11pm Thursday

South Africa: 8am Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4pm Friday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Japan, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1)

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5 (FP2 delayed)

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings