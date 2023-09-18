Sky F1 pundit brutally MOCKED by colleague after interesting wardrobe choice

Shay Rogers

Monday 18 September 2023 21:44

Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok mocked presenter Simon Lazenby’s shirt choice on the grid before the Singapore Grand Prix.

Chandhok's comments on the TV broadcast during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend came after pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz donned a new shirt of his own bought when filming with Alex Albon.

Kravitz's special segment with the Williams driver saw him wind up purchasing a flashy new shirt as he got a look at the F1 superstars life away from the track.

Briefly after the feature aired, Chandhok decided to mock colleague Lazenby’s wardrobe choice live on air, leaving him speechless.

Lazenby: I’m lost for words after that

“Did Ted [Kravitz] buy you that shirt at the market?” Chandhok questioned.

“Haha yeah. Very good, very good. This is thin. You can have a go on this later, I’m lost for words after that, well done.” Lazenby replied.

The anchor’s shirt certainly stood out amongst the crowd, as seen during the live Sky Sports broadcast, as they discussed Liam Lawson’s performances to date.

Expect to see more shenanigans from the Sky Sports crew this weekend as F1 heads to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix.

