Verstappen BLASTS Red Bull as McLaren suffer DISASTER and Vettel names 'greatest' – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Sunday 17 September 2023 00:27

Max Verstappen continues to be unhappy about his car's performance at the Singapore Grand Prix, releasing an expletive-laden radio message to his team about his "unacceptable" Red Bull car during FP3.

➡️ READ MORE

DISASTER for McLaren as driver unfortunately denied Q2 opportunity

Oscar Piastri missed out on the Q2, after a huge crash from Aston Martin's Lance Stroll left him unable to finish his flying lap.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel names his GOAT after stating Hamilton and Verstappen as 'incomparable'

Sebastian Vettel has showered praise on Hamilton and Verstappen, admitting that the British driver has proven to be the best of all time so far, but that both are incomparable.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen makes bold verdict over EDUCATING Marko

Max Verstappen has stated that he's not the right person to educate Marko after his controversial remarks about Sergio Perez's heritage, while accepting his apologies.

➡️ READ MORE

Vowles warns of 'DIFFICULT' two weeks for Williams

Williams team principal James Vowles has warned his team that the next two weeks (at the Singapore Grand Prix and then in Japan) are likely to be 'difficult'

➡️ READ MORE