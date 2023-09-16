Vettel names his GOAT after stating Hamilton and Verstappen as 'incomparable'

Luis Raya

Saturday 16 September 2023 09:12

Sebastian Vettel has showered praise on Hamilton and Verstappen, admitting that the British driver has proven to be the best of all time so far, but that both are incomparable.

In an interview with Martin Brundle on Sky Sports, the four-time world champion has reflected on his racing career, in which he has competed against some of the best drivers in history like Hamilton and Verstappen.

Vettel holds the British driver in very high regard, and while he admits that for him, Hamilton is the greatest of all time (GOAT,) he can't compare him to other world champions like Verstappen, as they are all very different and unique in their own ways.

"The beauty of it is they're all different," he said. "You cannot compare Max to Lewis. There's not one formula, one recipe to success. Lewis has demonstrated he's the best there's ever been."

Vettel knows this very well, as not only the numbers back Hamilton, but also his actions on track. The German had a tough rivalry with the Briton in his time with Ferrari, where they starred in some intense battles, clashes and controversial moments, such as the incident they had in the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Vettel deliberately collided with the Mercedes driver.

However, despite their on-track clashes, there has always been good chemistry between them off the track. They have typically shared laughs in interviews and have praised each other mutually.

Vettel highlights Verstappen's strengths

Regarding Verstappen, Vettel didn't hold back either and praised the excellent job the Dutchman is doing, who has no rival during this season. Verstappen secured his 10th consecutive victory at Monza, breaking the record that Vettel himself held since 2013, and the German believes he is on his way to achieving great things.

"Max's demonstrating at the minute that he's pulling off something that's never been done before," he said. "I think Max is a great driver. He's able to adapt very quickly. He's able to be very comfortable in the uncomfortable. He's learned and understood."

Gone are the days when young Verstappen was seen as an aggressive and reckless driver. The Dutchman has not only proven to be incredibly fast but also one of the most well-rounded drivers on the entire grid, making very few mistakes. Vettel believes that his intense focus on racing is the key to his success.

"I think, the sport, and he will get better in that regard, providing he's paying attention," he added. "But I think he is. He's not distracted, he's not worrying about which sneakers to put on in the morning and happy to go racing. That's what he loves."

