Verstappen sends UNHAPPY radio messages about Red Bull car in FP1

Sam Cook

Friday 15 September 2023 13:12

Drivers' world championship leader Max Verstappen was not happy with his car during FP1 at the Singapore Grand Prix, as he looks to win an 11th consecutive Formula 1 race this weekend.

The Dutchman couldn't get his car working how he would have liked in the early stages of Friday practice, complaining to his team a couple of times over the team radio.

Verstappen's well known to be rather blunt over the radio during sessions but, from the sound of it, he was having some real issues with the RB19.

“Quite aggressive downshifts, and I struggle in the mid to exit all the time. A lot of oversteer in every corner basically," he told his race engineer.

“Low speed, from max steering [to] opening up. I just have no traction and oversteer.”

Singapore struggles for Verstappen

It wasn't the best of starts for Verstappen, then, as he attempts to win in Singapore for the first time ever.

He has looked unstoppable this season, winning 12 of the first 14 races of the season, and breaking the all-time record for the most amount of consecutive race wins in F1.

His dominant Red Bull team can clinch the constructors' title this weekend, a feat that would be incredible given that there are still seven races left in 2023 after this one.

However, the team would need a one-two finish at a track where they have only won once in the last nine years, as well as hoping for a poor performance from Mercedes.

Verstappen will be looking to break his duck around the Marina Bay circuit to extend his record to 11 consecutive wins.

He will need a strong qualifying, however, with Singapore being a notoriously difficult circuit to overtake around, meaning pole position could well be crucial to Red Bull's chances this weekend.

