Verstappen makes bold verdict over EDUCATING Marko

Max Verstappen has stated that he's not the right person to educate Marko after his controversial remarks about Sergio Perez's heritage, while accepting his apologies.

The Red Bull advisor has been the centre of attention ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix with controversial remarks about Perez's background that set the media alight.

“It was certainly one of the better weekends, and we know he has issues in qualifying,” Marko said to Austrian outlet Servus TV.

“He experiences fluctuations in form; he's South American, and his mental focus isn't as consistent as it was with Max or Sebastian. However, the races have mostly been good, and his race yesterday was very, very strong.”

These words sparked numerous criticisms from prominent figures in F1 as well as from the media and social networks. Marko later apologised for his comments, which were publicly accepted by Perez.

However, the impact of his statements had already taken its toll, and there have been quite a few, including Lewis Hamilton, who don't believe that simply moving on from what happened is enough, calling for stronger measures against such declarations.

Helmut Marko, known for his often contentious statements, has stirred up yet another controversy

Verstappen: I'm not the right person to educate Marko

Verstappen, who had so far stayed on the sidelines of the issue, shared his thoughts on the matter in an interview with Ted Kravitz on Sky Sports F1.

“I don't think I'm the right person to educate Helmut, but I think he quickly realised what he said, and he apologised for it," said the Dutchman. "And for me, you know, then it's done. When people realise they made a mistake and they correct it, for me, you know, you move forward, and that's also exactly what we do as a team.”

The controversy remains alive, with some accepting Marko's apologies while others condemn him. Perez himself stated on Thursday ahead of the Singapore GP that he didn't feel offended by the comments due to his personal relationship with Marko, thereby easing the controversy.

The FIA has even spoken out on the matter, sending a written warning to Marko, reminding him of his responsibilities as a public figure in motorsport, in accordance with the organisation's Code of Ethics, following his discriminatory remarks against the Mexican driver.

