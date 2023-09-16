Verstappen faces THREE FIA investigations in chaotic Singapore GP qualifying

Joe Ellis

Max Verstappen will have to face the FIA stewards after qualifying at the Singapore GP.

The runaway championship leader has been noted for impeding after he sat stationary at the end of the pitlane with no cars preventing him from heading onto the track.

The Dutchman was trying to create a big gap for his qualifying effort but he should not have been stationary in doing so.

That wasn't the end of the problems for the reigning world champion, though, as he seemed to impede Yuki Tsunoda at the start of Q2 with the FIA also set to investigate that incident – and third investigation for some chaos at the end of the outlap which ended that session.

Backs against the wall

Max Verstappen might have a long night ahead after this incident

For the first time this season, Red Bull are not head and shoulders clear of the field and this penalty, if it comes, will make things even harder for Verstappen.

The RB19 doesn't suit the unique nature of the Marina Bay Circuit with Ferrari, Mercedes and Lando Norris in the upgraded McLaren all looking as fast if not faster than the reigning champions.

That could mean Verstappen starts as low as sixth or seventh if the aforementioned quintet all produce the perfect lap which could be converted into a bottom-half start with a penalty.

At somewhere like Spa or Monza, he could overtake to make up the difference but on the streets of Singapore, his record-breaking winning run is under serious threat.

