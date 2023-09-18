Schumacher 'could TEST for Mercedes rivals' in huge F1 twist

Sam Cook

Monday 18 September 2023 11:57

A top F1 commentator has claimed Mick Schumacher could join Alpine as a test driver.

Julien Febreau, a journalist for French TV broadcaster Canal+, believes that the young German could be set for a move to the Gallic outfit.

Schumacher has spent 2023 as a reserve driver for Mercedes, having lost his seat at Haas at the end of 2022 and has reportedly enjoyed learning from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and his team-mate George Russell.

Understandably, as any Formula 1 driver would be, Schumacher is reviewing other opportunities to develop his career after both Hamilton and Russell signed contracts to keep them in race seats at Mercedes until at least 2025.

Now, Febreau believes there is another route that Schumacher could potentially take back onto the grid.

"Mick Schumacher could join Alpine's endurance program," he told Canal+. "The German driver is also expected to cast his seat at Alpine.

"Tests would be planned for the end of the month."

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

Schumacher running out of options

One too many mistakes cost Mick Schumacher his Haas seat in the end

When Schumacher was cast aside by Haas principal Guenther Steiner at the end of last year, many thought it was a little harsh on a driver who only finished 13 points behind his vastly more experienced team-mate Kevin Magnussen in 2022.

Mercedes picked him up as a reserve driver, but it was thought that it wouldn't be long until he was back on the F1 grid once again.

However, with Alfa Romeo finally tying down Zhou Guanyu for another year, there is now only one realistic seat available for Schumacher on the F1 grid for 2024.

That would be at Williams, a team who have a close relationship with Mercedes, and are struggling themselves with an out-of-form driver in Logan Sargeant.

It's thought that, depending on how well he performs in the next few races, they are prepared to give Sargeant one more year to prove himself, given that this year is his first season in the sport.

Schumacher is running out of options fast and a move onto Alpine's endurance programme could be a crucial step in helping the 2020 F2 champion to reinvigorate his career.

READ MORE: Who is Guenther Steiner? Haas chief and ‘Drive to Survive’ sensation