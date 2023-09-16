The INCREDIBLE record Alonso could set in Singapore

Luis Raya

Fernando Alonso needs to complete 24 laps of the Singapore Grand Prix to become the first driver to clock 100,000 km in F1.

2023 is turning out to be a dream year for the Spanish driver. After more than a decade without a truly competitive car, Alonso is experiencing a 'second youth' at Aston Martin, where he has secured seven podium finishes so far this season.

At the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, Alonso shattered two historic records previously held by seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher. With his second-place finish, the 42-year-old driver broke the record for the longest time between a first and last podium, spanning 20 years, five months, and four days since his third-place finish at the 2003 Malaysian Grand Prix.

In addition, Alonso also achieved the fastest lap, "snatching" the record from Schumacher for the longest time between his first and last fastest lap, with a gap of 20 years, two months, and 12 days. Apart from breaking these records, the Spanish driver can still extend them further if he manages to secure more podiums and fastest laps.

For the Singapore Grand Prix, the Spanish driver has the potential to break one more record, as curated by @f1statsguru. The Aston Martin driver needs to complete another 119 km to become the first driver to clock 100,000 km in F1. The Spaniard will reach this milestone if he completes 24 laps of the Singapore GP.

Among the records held by the Spanish driver are the most entries (372 so far), the highest number of laps completed (20,000 so far), and the longest gap between podiums (104 races between the 2014 Hungarian Grand Prix and the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix).

There are still several records that Alonso can break

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen are the drivers who have contested the most races in the history of Formula 1

The Aston Martin driver is the most experienced driver in the entire history of Formula 1 and can still break several records. If the Spanish driver secures a third title at some point in his career, he would break the record for the longest gap between a first and last title, currently held by Lewis Hamilton with a 12-year difference between his 2008 and 2020 titles.

Similarly, if Alonso manages to secure a pole position, he would beat Kimi Raikkonen's record for the most races contested and the longest time between the first and last pole. Between his pole positions at the 2003 European Grand Prix and the 2018 Italian Grand Prix, the Finnish driver contested 242 races, spanning 15 years, two months, and four days.

Another record that Alonso can potentially take from Raikkonen is the longest gap between the first and last victory. Between the Finnish driver's first victory at the 2003 Malaysian Grand Prix and his last at the 2018 United States Grand Prix, there were 15 years, six months, and 28 days.

These figures are only attainable by a small fraction of drivers who must meet the criteria of being successful both in their early years in Formula 1 and in their later years, while also enduring in the category for a long time, which is truly a remarkable achievement.

