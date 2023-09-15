Alonso fires F1 comeback WARNING to Vettel

Shay Rogers

Fernando Alonso has issued a stark warning to Sebastian Vettel after he refused to deny an F1 comeback in an interview with Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle.

The German driver retired at the conclusion of the 2022 Formula 1 season, bringing an end to a terrific 16-year association with the sport.

While enjoying his retirement, Vettel has revealed that he does miss the adrenaline that F1 provides like no other challenge in the world.

A return for 2026 with Audi could be a spectacular option, should the German opt for a slightly more long-term project that would take him into his 40’s - much like his hero Michael Schumacher did with Mercedes.

Alonso: It cannot be underestimated

“It’s up to him obviously if he thinks about [it],” Alonso said during Thursday’s press conference for the Singapore Grand Prix. “As I said, I think when Daniel [Ricciardo] came back it is [was] a challenge.

“It cannot be underestimated. Going back to F1, it could be a challenge for sure.”

Alonso is in a good position to give advice to Vettel, having sat out of the sport after leaving McLaren in 2018 before deciding to return with Alpine after two seasons away.

The 42-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down himself, as the man who replaced Vettel and continues to lead Aston Martin’s charge towards the front of the F1 pack.

