Red Bull 'SCAN' Perez's brain for Singapore Grand Prix advantage

Red Bull have taken extreme lengths in their relentless pursuit of progress ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, as they released footage of the team scanning Sergio Perez's brain during a lap around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Although Perez has been second best to Max Verstappen for the vast majority of the season, he has got the better of the Dutchman on two occasions – Jeddah and Baku.

Both of which are of course street circuits, a track layout that the 33-year-old has greatly enjoyed. And with the Formula 1 calendar now taking to the streets of Singapore, the Mexican will be hoping for a repeat of his 2022 success.

A large part of that will be down to the preparation and set up that takes place prior to the race, and Red Bull have now gone one step further than most in this regard.

Perez's Singapore advantage

Sergio Perez claimed victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in 2022

Footage released to the team's official YouTube channel has shown Perez driving a simulated lap of the Marina Bay track while a scan of his brain takes place to analyse his critical thinking.

The data showed that Checo's brain was working in the extreme, with Red Bull's senior projects engineer, Jeff Clam, analysing the data and noting the high cognitive load that the driver was under during the lap.

After his time behind the wheel, Perez noted that the hot and humid Singapore climate also played it's part. "It's the most demanding place on the F1 calendar, both mentally and physically," he said.

Red Bull will now be looking to analyse Perez's brain activity in a bid to gain any advantage they can ahead of Sunday's race.

At a track where Verstappen is still yet to claim victory, Perez will be hoping he can use this data to help repeat his heroics last year as he looks to claim his third win this season.

