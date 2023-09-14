F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Chris Deeley

Thursday 14 September 2023 19:27

After breaking the all-time record for most consecutive Formula 1 wins last time out in Monza, Max Verstappen can extend his streak to 11 this weekend in Singapore.

The tricky street circuit – and famous night race – could trip up the reigning world champion, with Red Bull failing to get a car on pole since the 2013 edition of the race.

While the teams have all left Europe, the sessions are still at pretty convenient times for viewers on the continent. How convenient? Well, hang on a second and you'll find out.

The weekend starts with two practice sessions as the teams look to gain track knowledge ahead of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon EXCITED by new Williams F1 project as star driver enjoys extra responsibility

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday in Marina Bay.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - September 15, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Singapore with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Singapore): 5.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 10.30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 11.30am Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 5.30am Friday

United States (Central Time): 4.30am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 2.30am Friday

South Africa: 11.30am Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7.30pm Friday

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday September 1, 2023

Local time (Singapore): 9pm Friday

UK time (BST): 2pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 3pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 9am Friday

United States (Central Time): 8am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 6am Friday

South Africa: 3pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Friday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Singapore, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1)

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5 (FP2 delayed)

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

READ MORE: F1 Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast