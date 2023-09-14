F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
F1 News
F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
After breaking the all-time record for most consecutive Formula 1 wins last time out in Monza, Max Verstappen can extend his streak to 11 this weekend in Singapore.
The tricky street circuit – and famous night race – could trip up the reigning world champion, with Red Bull failing to get a car on pole since the 2013 edition of the race.
While the teams have all left Europe, the sessions are still at pretty convenient times for viewers on the continent. How convenient? Well, hang on a second and you'll find out.
The weekend starts with two practice sessions as the teams look to gain track knowledge ahead of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race.
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon EXCITED by new Williams F1 project as star driver enjoys extra responsibility
Here is all you need to know heading into Friday in Marina Bay.
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - September 15, 2023
We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Singapore with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Singapore): 5.30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 10.30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 11.30am Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 5.30am Friday
United States (Central Time): 4.30am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 2.30am Friday
South Africa: 11.30am Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7.30pm Friday
Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday September 1, 2023
Local time (Singapore): 9pm Friday
UK time (BST): 2pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 3pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 9am Friday
United States (Central Time): 8am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 6am Friday
South Africa: 3pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Friday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Singapore, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1)
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5 (FP2 delayed)
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
READ MORE: F1 Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast