Schumacher makes 'inferior' claim over F1 team as star admits Mercedes 'RISK' and Alonso involved in discipline verdict - GPFans Recap
F1 News
Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher has shed light on his debut Formula 1 season with Haas in the 2021 season, opening up on challenges he faced due to the team having an 'inferior' car on the grid.
Russell admits Mercedes 'RISK' after missed opportunities
Mercedes driver George Russell has said that he will 'give it everything' to try and claim a race win in 2023.
Aston Martin F1 team principal issues Alonso 'discipline' verdict
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has said that age will not hinder Fernando Alonso, so long as the Spaniard can maintain 'the right discipline and the right motivation'.
McLaren reveal stunning new 'STEALTH MODE' livery for upcoming F1 races
McLaren have revealed a brand new 'Stealth Mode' design for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to drive at the upcoming Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix.
Former F1 race winner claims Verstappen is BETTER than Schumacher and Hamilton
Former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger has stated that he thinks both Max Verstappen and Ayrton Senna are the two best drivers of the last 50 years, not Michael Schumacher or Lewis Hamilton.
