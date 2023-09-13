McLaren reveal stunning new 'STEALTH MODE' livery for upcoming F1 races

Jay Winter

Wednesday 13 September 2023 11:57

McLaren have revealed a brand new 'Stealth Mode' design for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to drive at the upcoming Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix.

The limited-edition livery has been labelled 'Stealth Mode' and sees a departure from McLaren's classic papaya trim, replacing it with a sleek black colourway.

The new look is a special partnership with McLaren F1 team's primary sponsor, OKX.

READ MORE: Norris blames SIGNIFICANT injury problem on F1 regulations

The grand reveal of the MCL60 in its captivating Stealth Mode took place on September 13 during an exclusive media event in Singapore's Fullerton Bay Hotel, where both Norris and Piastri helped to unveil the new design.

The McLaren duo will also take to the track in black race suits in keeping with the change in colour scheme.

For Singapore and Japan, the MCL60 has switched to #StealthMode! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lpZGo8RjjO — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 13, 2023

McLaren's new Stealth Mode

McLaren CEO Zak Brown also shared his excitement about the new livery that fans will get to see under the lights at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend.

"Our partnership with OKX goes from strength to strength, and it’s fantastic to celebrate it with this incredible livery," he said to McLaren.

"Stealth Mode flips our race car’s colours, bringing something exciting and different to these two great races in Singapore and Japan.

"We hope fans will love it as much as we do and get a chance to enjoy the fan zone to connect with our team."

STEALTH MODE: UNLOCKED 🔓



We're switching up our livery for Singapore and Japan with @OKX. 🖤#StealthMode pic.twitter.com/8brSfkye2J — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the chief marketing officer of OKX, Haider Rafique, wished Norris and Piastri good luck for their upcoming races.

"As Stealth Mode hits the track this weekend we wish the best of luck to Lando and Oscar in what we hope will be a strong performing MCL60," he said.

Away from the new design, McLaren will no doubt be looking forward to the Singapore Grand Prix as they will be able to play to their car's strengths with a high downforce set-up.

READ MORE: Norris admits McLaren 'MISTAKES' have led to missed opportunities