Aston Martin F1 team principal issues Alonso 'discipline' verdict

Sam Cook

Wednesday 13 September 2023 10:57

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has said that age will not hinder Fernando Alonso, so long as the Spaniard can maintain 'the right discipline and the right motivation'.

Alonso has been producing some brilliant performances with his new Aston Martin team this season, claiming seven podiums in the first 14 races of the year to sit third in the drivers' championship.

Despite now being 42, Alonso is enjoying, arguably, his best season since the 2013 season, when he claimed the most recent of his 32 race wins in a very good Ferrari car.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Verstappen setup quirk which allows Red Bull to make car even fasters

Since then, he has struggled to find a team that can provide him with a car capable of regular podiums, and has often seen himself scrapping for top-10 finishes with McLaren and then Alpine.

Now, Aston Martin have shown faith in him, and provided a car that is capable of challenging the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and the rejuvenated McLaren at most race weekends.

Krack: Alonso an example to all

Fernando Alonso has celebrated seven podiums from the first 14 races of the season

He is under contract until the end of 2024, and Krack has praised his mentality, as well as suggesting that his age will play no part when contract discussions take place this time next year.

“I think, with the right discipline and the right motivation, he will perform without problems. You look at Valentino Rossi, for example, or you look at tennis players, [like Roger] Federer, he had a very long career,” he told motorsport.com.

“So I think maybe we also have to change our mentality a little bit, that thinking today I think is hugely overrated.

“When you see the desire… I’ve worked with drivers who weren’t even 30-years-old and said ‘I’ve achieved everything’, you know, even though they haven’t really achieved much. And then you have an example like him, with a great mentality and huge determination.

“We’re not even talking about that [his age]. It’s you guys. You know, we have two drivers who are very focused and we don’t really think about that.”

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1