F1 News Today: Red Bull could 'be in trouble' with rivals as FIA praised over decision making and Schumacher grid verdict made

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 13 September 2023 05:57

Red Bull's technical director Pierre Waché expects that the battle for the Formula 1 world title in 2024 will be closer than the current campaign, following an exclusive interview with GPFans.

Alonso PRAISES FIA decision-making despite 'blame' admission

Fernando Alonso has praised the way the FIA have acted in recent races, insisting that it is important not just to lay 'blame', but also to point out when things go well.

Mercedes F1 chief insists Schumacher 'DESERVES to be on the grid'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that his young German test driver Mick Schumacher should be on the Formula 1 grid in 2024.

F1 world champion slams Ricciardo for 'smiling too much'

1979 Formula 1 world champion Jody Scheckter has stated that AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo 'smiles too much' and shouldn't replace under-pressure Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

