Mercedes reveal targets as Marko TAUNTS F1 rivals and star driver sends journalist into PANIC - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Monday 11 September 2023 00:27

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has expressed optimism for the Silver Arrows’ performance at the Singapore Grand Prix

Marko TAUNTS Mercedes as 'not a serious opponent'

Helmut Marko has delivered a withering putdown to Mercedes after they dismissed Max Verstappen's stellar run, insisting they are 'not a serious opponent'.

Alonso sends journalist into PANIC and admitting 'fear'

Spanish presenter Josep Pedrerol had an intense experience as Fernando Alonso's co-driver as he took an Aston Martin for a lap around the Jarama circuit.

Rosberg questions Verstappen over F1 records claim

Nico Rosberg has said that he believes Max Verstappen cares about the records he is breaking in 2023 despite portraying the opposite image in the media.

Brundle admits Russell podium at Monza would have led to 'CHAOS'

Martin Brundle has insisted that 'there would have been chaos' if Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc took each other out of the Italian Grand Prix, enabling George Russell to snatch the final podium spot instead.

Piastri reveals Hamilton's future on his 'Christmas card list'

Lewis Hamilton's move on Oscar Piastri during the Italian Grand Prix was undoubtedly deserving of a spot on Santa's naughty list. Yet Piastri revealed that Hamilton is still on his Christmas card list, but only ‘just about.’

